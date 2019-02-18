Advertising
What the papers say – February 18
Another interview with Shamima Begum makes headlines.
Runaway schoolgirl Shamima Begum features on several front pages again on Monday.
The Daily Telegraph reports that the teenager has appealed for public sympathy following the birth of her son.
The Daily Mirror says Ms Begum told of “good times” as a jihadi bride and spoke fondly of joining Islamic State in an interview with Sky News.
The Sun takes a firm stance on the 19-year-old’s plea for sympathy.
And the Metro reports that Ms Begum said she was “just a housewife” during her time with IS.
Advertising
Meanwhile, The Times, which had tracked Ms Begum down, claims another teenager who was caught as she headed to Syria was never prosecuted despite police finding extremist material.
In other news, the i reports universities are facing a funding black hole, and says a minister admitted institutions would be worse off because of rising pension costs.
Advertising
The Guardian leads on the report by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee which calls for Facebook to be subject to statutory regulation.
Health matters make the front of the Daily Express, which says a new heart pill to treat the most common form of arthritis could soon be available for millions of Britons.
The Daily Mail reports that Britain’s biggest online betting firm gives cash rebates to big losers to keep them gambling.
And the Daily Star claims February will be the hottest since records began.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.