Warm weekend weather could break February records

Warm weekend weather will see temperatures rise to near record levels for February, the Met Office has said.

The warm, sunny weather across most of the UK will contrast with the same time last year, when Britain was braced for the arrival of the Beast from the East, which hit at the start of March.

This year, temperatures could be as high as 18C (64.4F) on Saturday in some places, and most will see a lot of sunshine.

The warmest February since records began was in 1998 when temperatures hit 19.7C (67.4F), and the Met Office said there is the “potential to get close” to those readings.

“There is an outside chance we could get close to that,” a spokesman told the Press Association.

In Scotland the balmy weather may be close to beating the February record of 17.9C (64.2F), as the forecast is for 16C (60.8F) on Saturday.

“Scotland could get into mid-teens, possibly a little bit higher, possibly the record could be broken,” the Met Office said.

A tale of two halves this week – changeable at first but turning sunnier and warmer by the weekend. Here's the reason why pic.twitter.com/WHrsGBJiPE — Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2019

The start of the week is predicted to be changeable with some cloud, before pressure builds, turning the weather “increasingly bright and sunny” for the weekend.

The Met Office online forecast says “dry and sunny weather will dominate” during the latter half of the week and temperatures will become “very mild”.