‘UK is paradise,’ says man whose home was daubed with racist graffiti

A victim of “horrific” racist graffiti has said he still felt Britain is “paradise” after “No Blacks” was daubed on his home.

Solicitor Jackson Yamba had the abuse painted on the front door and entrances of the flats where he lives with his young son, and friend Theo Baya, in Salford, Greater Manchester.

It was only after Mr Yamba tweeted about the abuse, and lack of police action, which sparked outrage, that the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester and local politicians became involved.

They were subsequently seen by a senior officer and the housing association has since erased the graffiti.

Mr Yamba, who works for a law firm in Leeds, said his 10-year-old David was in tears and left traumatised by the incident on February 8.

My front door in Salford was painted over a week ago with this abhorrent racist graffiti – after reporting it to @gmpolice they still haven't been here to investigate. How do I assure my traumatised 10 year old that he is safe in his home? @BBCBreaking @RLong_Bailey @guardian pic.twitter.com/WjGEz9rT7e — Jackson Yamba (@JacksonYamba) February 16, 2019

He was not visited and did not received a call back from police more than a week after reporting the matter.

His tweet on Saturday night was shared thousands of times, prompting an outpouring of support.

Advertising

His friend Mr Baya said he had never experienced racism before in this country from anyone since coming to live in Britain in 2011.

Mr Baya said: “They may be stereotyping black people, we are both educated, we were both solicitors in Africa. It is ignorance, a lack of education.

“It is the first time this has happened to me.

That is frankly just not good enough. There may have been other issues at the time, but we should have followed up quickly. It's an appalling crime you and your family have suffered. — Chief Constable Ian Hopkins (@CCIanHopkins) February 17, 2019

Advertising

“Before I was in Belgium and France and people there are not as mature in their attitudes.

“For me the UK is paradise.

“I still believe people in the UK are more mature and fair than in Belgium and France.”

The corridor and landing of the flats, run by housing association, Your Housing Group, is covered by CCTV.

Police have apologised for the delay in their response which the force said was because of the lack of staff.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the pair replace their door, and exceeded its £1,000 target in less than six hours.

We are investigating a report of a hate crime in Salford in which racist graffiti was painted on the front door of a flat in Irlams o' th' Height on Friday 8 February 2019. pic.twitter.com/gnTZM45Irp — G M Police (@gmpolice) February 17, 2019

And they were invited to be special guests at a local rugby match and meet the Salford Red Devils.

MP for Salford and Eccles, Rebecca Long-Bailey, replied to Mr Yamba’s post asking him to email her.

In response to the messages, Mr Yamba tweeted: “I am really grateful for the amount of support across the country.

“There is no word to describe my gratefulness. My son and I want to thank you all.”