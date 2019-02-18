Menu

MP apologises for black people comment made in TV interview

UK News | Published:

Angela Smith, who quit the Labour Party to join the new Independent Group, said she ‘misspoke’.

Angela Smith at the launch of the new Independent Group

One of the rebel MPs who walked out of the Labour Party has apologised after appearing to describe black people as having a “funny” tint or tinge.

Angela Smith said she was “very sorry” for any offence caused after she “misspoke” during a television interview.

Appearing on the BBC’s Politics Live programme, Ms Smith said: “It is not just about being black or a funny tin … you know, different – from the BME community.”

Following the broadcast, Ms Smith said in a video posted on her Twitter feed: “I am very sorry about any offence caused and I am very upset that I misspoke so badly.

“It is not what I am. I am committed to fighting racism wherever I find it in our society.”

Ms Smith was one of seven MPs to announce they were leaving Labour to form the new Independent Group, citing – among other issues – Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of allegations of anti-Semitism within the party.

