Irish firms urged to ensure supplies continue after Brexit

The Irish business minister has issued an appeal to firms to ensure continuity of supply of goods and services after Brexit.

With six weeks to go until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, Heather Humphreys has urged Irish businesses both large and small to contact their suppliers and service providers to get assurances about the continuity of the supply of their goods and services.

The United Kingdom has not yet secured a deal with the European Union ahead of Brexit, with talks between the two sides expected to continue next week.

Backstop arrangements to guarantee there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland remain one of the sticking points in the negotiations.

“Whether a business is a construction company, local beauty salon, bakery or even an Irish base of a multinational medical device company, it is crucial that they check their supply chains for vulnerabilities to Brexit impacts,” Mrs Humphreys said.

“If a business hasn’t already done so, there are a number of steps they need to take. Firstly, they should make contact with their UK suppliers, service providers, logistics companies, wholesalers or distributors, to seek assurances about the continuity of the goods and services they rely on to do business.

“Next they should check to see if their suppliers use the UK as a landbridge to move their goods. If they do, this might cause delays and increased costs after Brexit. If they have any doubts about continuity in their supply chains, they should contact their Local Enterprise Office who can point them in the right direction to avail of Government supports and advice,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile Ireland’s trade minister Pat Breen has recommended businesses avail of the Irish government’s financial supports and advice available through InterTradeIreland, the Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Ireland.