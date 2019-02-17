Menu

Advertising

William and Harry ‘due to split their household’

UK News | Published:

Harry and Meghan have been living at Kensington Palace near William and Kate but are due to move to Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended church together in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Christmas Day (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge are reportedly set to split their royal household.

The brothers and their wives, the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge, will formally separate their staff within weeks, the Sunday Times reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pictured at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, are expecting their first child (Yui Mok/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pictured at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, are expecting their first child (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry and Meghan are due to move to Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle this year and are expecting their first child in spring.

The couple have been living at Kensington Palace in London, near William and Kate and their three children.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Bafta film awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The paper quoted a source saying: “William and Harry’s double act has naturally been supplanted by the two couples and their families.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News