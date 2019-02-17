Man dies after tree falls on car

Firefighters cut free a man who was trapped and died after a tree fell on a car in Egham.

Surrey Police said the silver Lexus that the victim was inside was involved in a “collision” at around 4.05pm on the A308 Windsor Road at the junction with the Runnymede roundabout in Egham.

A spokeswoman for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said three females and two males were in the car.

She said: “We were called to a tree on a car. We believe it was as a result of a road traffic collision.

“There was a report of a person trapped who unfortunately has died.

“There’s not other reports of any other vehicles involved.

“They extracted the man who sadly died. They did use cutting equipment for that. They also assisted with first aid with other passengers.”

Four other occupants in the car were taken to hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries, police said.

The force said the road was closed while police, the ambulance and fire services deal with the incident.

The fire service said it expected the road to remain closed overnight and into Monday morning.

Anyone who saw the incident or who may have dashcam footage should contact police on 101, quoting R/P19038273.