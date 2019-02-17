Menu

Man charged with rape and false imprisonment

The 26-year-old is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A man is expected to appear in court in Co Armagh on Monday charged with rape and false imprisonment.

Detectives from PSNI’s Public Protection Branch charged the 26-year-old man with two counts of rape, false imprisonment and administering a substance with sexual intent.

The charges are in connection with an incident in a house in the Garvaghy Park area of Portadown in the late hours of Friday night and early hours of Saturday morning.

