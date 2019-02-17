Man charged with rape and false imprisonment

A man is expected to appear in court in Co Armagh on Monday charged with rape and false imprisonment.

Detectives from PSNI’s Public Protection Branch charged the 26-year-old man with two counts of rape, false imprisonment and administering a substance with sexual intent.

The charges are in connection with an incident in a house in the Garvaghy Park area of Portadown in the late hours of Friday night and early hours of Saturday morning.

The man is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.