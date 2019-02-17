Advertising
In Pictures: Early-bird anglers gather for Europe’s largest beach contest
The Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship is taking place in East Yorkshire.
Angling enthusiasts have gathered in East Yorkshire for the Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship, Europe’s largest beach angling festival.
The late Paul Roggeman founded the championship in 1994, according to organisers, and entrants were encouraged to arrive early.
Meanwhile, Whitley Bay in North Tyneside also awoke to a stunning sunrise on Sunday, as the mild weather continued.
