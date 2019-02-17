Menu

In Pictures: Early-bird anglers gather for Europe’s largest beach contest

The Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship is taking place in East Yorkshire.

Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship

Angling enthusiasts have gathered in East Yorkshire for the Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship, Europe’s largest beach angling festival.

The late Paul Roggeman founded the championship in 1994, according to organisers, and entrants were encouraged to arrive early.

Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Meanwhile, Whitley Bay in North Tyneside also awoke to a stunning sunrise on Sunday, as the mild weather continued.

Winter weather Feb 17th 2019
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
