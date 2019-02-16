Advertising
What the papers say – February 16
A mixed bag of news tops Saturday’s papers.
A variety of stories make the front pages on Saturday, from the latest on runaway schoolgirl Shamima Begum to a strike by children against climate change.
Schoolgirl-turned-jihadi bride Ms Begum, who is heavily pregnant, has told how she fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her, The Times reports.
The Daily Telegraph leads with a warning by the head of MI6 that the threat of Islamic State is “definitely not done”.
And The Guardian reports on a nationwide strike against climate change which saw more than 10,000 young people walk out of classes and join in the protest.
Donald Trump gave Britain a boost by declaring trade between the US and UK would increase “very substantially” after Brexit, the Daily Express reports.
The Daily Mail says banks have agreed to refund victims of sophisticated fraud.
Meanwhile, the i reports that dozens of UK wildlife parks have been cautioned for failing to properly carry out escaped-animal drills.
The Financial Times says mobile phone operators will be forced to open up their networks to rivals in rural areas to tackle the problem of poor coverage in parts of the countryside under government plans put out for consultation.
Elsewhere, The Sun carries a story about baker Paul Hollywood.
And the Daily Star leads on an ongoing court case related to the death of actor John Michie’s daughter.
