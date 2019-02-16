Teenager stabbed outside college dies in hospital

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed outside his sixth form college in Birmingham on Wednesday has died.

The student suffered a serious stab wound to his chest and had been in a coma since the attack outside Joseph Chamberlain College in Balsall Heath.

West Midlands Police said in a statement on Saturday: “Sadly the 16-year-old’s life support system was switched off last night and he passed away in hospital with his family around him.”

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder on Friday when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Birmingham East Commander, Chief Superintendent Kenny Bell said: “This is a tragic outcome and a dreadful loss of another young life to knife crime.

“My sympathies are with this young man’s family in their time of grief.

“This serves as another stark reminder that knives have no place on our streets and we must all play a part in deterring our young people from carrying them.”

Police said officers would be increasing patrols in the area over half term to offer reassurance to residents.

Phone footage posted on social media appeared to show the attacker being led away in handcuffs by police after being detained at the scene.

Police said two other teenagers were injured in the incident at around 4pm on Wednesday. A 19-year-old was left with minor cuts to his back and hand, and a 18-year-old was treated for a cut to his hand.

The college was closed for the rest of the week following the attack.