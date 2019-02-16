Mass brawl erupts at Haydock Park racecourse

Racing authorities have vowed to take a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour after another mass brawl broke out at a race meeting.

Two gangs of men traded blows at Haydock Park on Merseyside on Saturday as horrified spectators looked on.

At one point a woman clutching a small child had to be led to safety after appearing to get caught up in the fighting as dozens of men traded blows before stewards eventually brought the situation under control.

Merseyside Police said one man had been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a controlled drug following the fight.

We can confirm a man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a controlled drug following reports of a disturbance in Haydock this afternoon.

A Haydock Park spokesman said: “We take a zero tolerance position on antisocial behaviour.

“The perpetrators were ejected at the time and we are continuing to work with the police on this matter.”

The issue of violence on racecourses captured the headlines last spring when fights took place at Goodwood and Ascot on successive weekends, with tracks subsequently implementing more stringent security measures.

The brawl at Haydock erupted just as the last of eight races got under way.