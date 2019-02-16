Man and woman attacked in armed burglary in Belfast

A 39-year-old has been arrested after a man and a woman were attacked in their north Belfast home during a burglary.

The incident took place at a house on the Ligoniel Road on Friday night.

It was reported that around 8.25pm, two masked men, one of whom was reported to have been carrying a suspected firearm, entered a house in the area and assaulted the man and woman inside.

Police have arrested a 39 year old male on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an incident at a house on Ligoniel Rd in north Belfast shortly before 8.25pm last night. Witnesses asked to call 101 quoting 1472 15/02/19. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 16, 2019

They were not left seriously injured.

The culprits then fled along the Ligoniel Road in the direction of Thornberry.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested a short time later on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A PSNI spokesman has urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who can help with the investigation to call detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 1472 15/02/19.