Cabinet minister warns of ‘adverse effect’ of no-deal Brexit

Crashing out of the European Union without a deal would have a “very adverse effect” on the UK’s economy, security and union with Northern Ireland, a Cabinet minister has warned.

David Gauke suggested he would back an extension to Article 50 if a deal between the UK and EU was not reached, and said he expected the Government to act “responsibly” if the current deadlock prevailed.

And the Justice Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he hoped it would be made clear in the next 10 days that the UK is in a position to leave with a deal on March 29.

But he said: “If not, then we will have to, in my view, act responsibly and make sure that this country, the economy is protected, our security is protected and the integrity of the Union is protected.

“I have very grave concerns about the consequences of leaving without a deal.”

Mr Gauke added: “I think the idea of leaving without a deal on the 29th March would be one that would have a very adverse effect, to put it mildly, on our economy, on our security and on the integrity of the Union and I think my position on that is very clear.”

He has previously suggested that Brexit might have to be delayed beyond the scheduled exit date.

Mr Gauke said he hoped a deal would have been reached by the next round of Commons votes on February 27, which has been described as a “high noon” moment for the future of Brexit.

“I would hope and expect that the Government would act responsibly and consider the situation. I hope that by the time we get to that point that there will have been a deal reached with the European Union and the House of Commons.

“If not, I think my position is very clear and I think the consequences of leaving without a deal would not be in the national interest.”

The next round of Brexit votes on February 27 has been described as a ‘high noon’ moment (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meanwhile, the Times reported that female MPs have been forced to move house and hire bodyguards because of tensions over Brexit.

The newspaper said one female parliamentarian was advised by police not to travel alone at night, while another was told not to drive herself and a third was warned against running in her local park.

A number of cross-party MPs have reported experiencing abuse in recent weeks.

Among them was pro-EU Conservative MP Anna Soubry, who was called a “Nazi” by pro-Brexit protesters as she was interviewed outside Parliament last month.

Meanwhile, the Government has stepped up its information campaign on Brexit preparations.

On Saturday, the Government began running a series of adverts in local and national newspapers and websites as part of a campaign to explain what leaving the EU will mean for citizens and businesses.