Man charged with arson after fire rips through mental health facility

A man has been charged with arson after a fire ripped through a mental health facility.

Zoltan Rozsa was arrested after firefighters tackled the “severe” blaze at the George Bryan Medical Centre, near the Sir Robert Peel Community Hospital in Tamworth, on Monday night.

The 43-year-old has now been charged with arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered, Staffordshire Police said.

Images of the fire showed flames and smoke billowing from the building’s roof, part of which appeared to have fallen in.

Around 50 firefighters from Staffordshire, West Midlands and Warwickshire fire services were deployed as fire took hold at the facility, prompting the evacuation of 20 occupants and staff.

Police said they were called to the incident at 9.15pm and there were no reported casualties.

The facility is run by the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and provides mental health services for adults, including acute care under the Mental Health Act.

Neil Carr, chief executive of the trust, said: “We recognise this was a traumatic and distressing event for all involved and we will now ensure that all those affected receive whatever help and care they need to support their emotional well-being.”

Rozsa, of no fixed address, will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.