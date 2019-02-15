Menu

In Pictures: Pupils skip school to stage climate change protests

UK News | Published:

Demonstrations under the Youth Strike 4 Climate banner are taking place across Britain.

Climate change protest

Thousands of children have gone on strike from school to instead join protests calling for more global action on climate change.

Youth Strike 4 Climate protests are taking place across Britain, inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s weekly demonstrations outside her nation’s parliament to urge leaders to tackle the issue.

Climate change protest
In London, hundreds of students joined the Youth Strike 4 Climate protest on Parliament Square (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Climate change protest
(Nick Ansell/PA)
Climate change protest
(Nick Ansell/PA)
Climate change protest
(Nick Ansell/PA)
Climate change protest
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Climate change protest
(Nick Ansell/PA)

Climate change protest
Students passionately supported the cause at a protest in Brighton (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Climate change protest
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Climate change protest
School pupils also ditched classes in favour of the climate change movement outside Shire Hall in Cambridge (Sam Russell/PA)
Climate change protest
(Sam Russell/PA)
Climate change protest
Students on Canterbury high street in Kent led their protest with a massive banner (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Climate change protest
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
