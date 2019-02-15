Advertising
In Pictures: Pupils skip school to stage climate change protests
Demonstrations under the Youth Strike 4 Climate banner are taking place across Britain.
Thousands of children have gone on strike from school to instead join protests calling for more global action on climate change.
Youth Strike 4 Climate protests are taking place across Britain, inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s weekly demonstrations outside her nation’s parliament to urge leaders to tackle the issue.
