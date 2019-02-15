Charles and Camilla to make historic trip to Cuba

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall could meet some of Cuba’s most celebrated music stars when they make an historic visit to the country.

Charles and Camilla’s official four-day trip to the communist state in March, part of a Caribbean tour, will be a first by members of the monarchy.

At a Havana recording studio, the prince and his wife may meet members of the Buena Vista Social Club, although details are yet to be finalised.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit St Lucia , Barbados, St Vincent and The Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Cuba and The Cayman Islands from 17th March – 29th March 2019. pic.twitter.com/vtUIEMeXFL — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) February 15, 2019

The group became worldwide celebrities when their 1997 album became a surprise global hit and Grammy award winner.

Other highlights of the Cuban trip will see the couple meet Havana owners of the famous vintage cars still running in the capital, although these will be British classics.

There are no plans for the royal couple to meet Raul Castro, the brother of Cuba’s former Communist leader Fidel Castro who died in 2016, but they will be guests of honour at an official dinner hosted by the country’s president Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Scott Furssedonn-Wood, the royal couple’s deputy private secretary, said they were visiting the country at the request of the British Government.

The Cuban band Buena Vista Social Club performing in London’s Hyde Park in 2000 (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

He added: “The prince and the duchess’ visit will highlight cultural and academic connections, links between the people of the UK and Cuba, and explore key themes, such as the arts, youth entrepreneurship, heritage restoration and sustainable agriculture.”

Charles met Cuba’s president in November last year at his London home, Clarence House, when the foreign leader visited the UK with a delegation of senior ministers.

The couple’s 13-day tour of the Caribbean will begin on March 17 and see the couple travel to St Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and the Cayman Islands, with the Cuban leg beginning on March 24.