12 of the most powerful climate change placards from the schoolchildren’s strike

UK News | Published:

Youngsters across the UK have been taking part in the Youth Strike 4 Climate protests.

Students from the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement outside the gates of Downing Street

Schoolchildren around the United Kingdom have been displaying home-made placards during the Youth Strike 4 Climate action.

The protests, which took place in London and Belfast among other locations, saw students demand the Government declare a climate emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem.

Their message was largely conveyed via placards and signs – here are 12 of the most powerful from the thousands of protesters who took part.

1. Are you fracking kidding me?!

Demonstrators during a climate change protest in Bristol.
(Ben Birchall/PA)

2. I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues

Demonstrators during a climate change protest in Bristol
(Ben Birchall/PA)

3. Can we fix it? Yes we can

Demonstrators during a climate change protest in Bristol
(Ben Birchall/PA)

4. No planet B

A placard made for a protest regarding climate change
(@aliceplayingout)

5. Sea levels are rising, so are we

Students from the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement during a climate change protest on Parliament Square in Westminster, London
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

6. We are the first generation to feel the effects of climate change and we are the last that can do anything about it!

Students from the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement during a climate change protest on Parliament Square in Westminster, London
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

7. We can’t drink oil, we can’t breathe money

Students from the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement during a climate change protest on Parliament Square in Westminster, London
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

8. Sorry I can’t tidy my bedroom, I have to save the planet

Archie Agnew, aged 8, at a climate change protest outside Belfast City Hall
(David Young/PA)

9. Global warming. Oh no

A placard made for a protest regarding climate change
(@Lydia_Guthrie)

10. Learn to change or learn to swim

Students from the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement outside the gates of Downing Street during a climate change protest on in Westminster, London
(Nick Ansell/PA)

11. You say you love your children but you are destroying their future

Students strike during a climate change protest in Huddersfield
(Danny Lawson/PA)

12. Respect existence or expect resistance

Students from the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement blocking traffic during a climate change protest on Parliament Square in Westminster, London
(Nick Ansell/PA)
