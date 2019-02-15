12 of the most powerful climate change placards from the schoolchildren’s strike

Schoolchildren around the United Kingdom have been displaying home-made placards during the Youth Strike 4 Climate action.

The protests, which took place in London and Belfast among other locations, saw students demand the Government declare a climate emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem.

Their message was largely conveyed via placards and signs – here are 12 of the most powerful from the thousands of protesters who took part.

1. Are you fracking kidding me?!

(Ben Birchall/PA)

2. I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues

(Ben Birchall/PA)

3. Can we fix it? Yes we can

Advertising

(Ben Birchall/PA)

4. No planet B

(@aliceplayingout)

5. Sea levels are rising, so are we

Advertising

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

6. We are the first generation to feel the effects of climate change and we are the last that can do anything about it!

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

7. We can’t drink oil, we can’t breathe money

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

8. Sorry I can’t tidy my bedroom, I have to save the planet

(David Young/PA)

9. Global warming. Oh no

(@Lydia_Guthrie)

10. Learn to change or learn to swim

(Nick Ansell/PA)

11. You say you love your children but you are destroying their future

(Danny Lawson/PA)

12. Respect existence or expect resistance