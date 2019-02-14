Why did the A380 fail?

Airbus hoped the A380 would revolutionise passenger air travel when the aircraft began flying in 2007, but strong demand failed to materialise.

The strategy was based on a belief that airlines would crave the superjumbos to move customers between hub airports.

Passengers give strong satisfaction ratings for the double-decker aircraft, which carry around 500 to 600 people.

With the delivery of 800 commercial aircraft in 2018, Airbus sets another record with deliveries up for the 16th year in a row. Last year's 747 net orders bring our backlog to 7,577 aircraft, an industry record. https://t.co/9GCP4oHJwk pic.twitter.com/4idJilXxCy — Airbus (@Airbus) January 9, 2019

But the development of smaller, long-range planes that are more fuel-efficient and can connect smaller airports led to its demise.

Rival aircraft manufacturer Boeing has also struggled to find customers for its first double-decker plane, the 747.

Willie Walsh, chief executive of British Airways’ parent company IAG, has described the asking price of the A380 as “outrageous”.

The A380 programme was delayed and over budget, and did not turn a profit as Emirates was the only carrier to place significant orders.

As of last month, Airbus had received 313 orders for the aircraft. A reasonable target was believed to be around 600.