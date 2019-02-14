Menu

Advertising

Three people charged over alleged attempted murder

UK News | Published:

A 41-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an incident in Aberdeen.

A stock image of police after three men were charged over an incident in Aberdeen

Three people have been charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old suffered serious injuries in an incident in the city’s George Street at around 8.20pm on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said two men, aged 27 and 33, and a 36-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News