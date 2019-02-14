Theresa May suffers new Commons Brexit humiliation

Theresa May has suffered another humiliating Commons defeat after MPs again voted down her latest Brexit plans.

On another dramatic day at Westminster, MPs voted by 303 to 258 – a majority of 45 – against the motion endorsing the Government’s negotiating strategy.

Ministers sought to dismiss the defeat as no more than a “hiccup”, as No 10 insisted the Prime Minister would continue in talks with Brussels unchanged.

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was clear her approach had failed and called on her to come forward with a “coherent plan” that could command broad support.

The defeat came after the pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group (ERG) announced it had taken a “collective decision” to abstain.

But the voting figures showed that a number of Tory Remainers also declined to vote, as more than a fifth of the party in the Commons failed to back the Government.

Five Tory MPs – Brexiteers Peter Bone, Sir Christopher Chope, Philip Hollobone, and Anne Marie Morris, and the pro-Remain Sarah Wollaston – even voted with the opposition against the motion.

Furious ERG members said supporting the motion would have amounted to an endorsement of efforts to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

The wording of the motion called on MPs to reiterate their support for the approach set out in an earlier set of votes on January 29.

On that occasion, the Commons voted for a Government-backed amendment calling on ministers to reopen negotiations with Brussels on the Northern Ireland backstop.

Protests in Westminster during the latest votes (Steve Parsons/PA)

However it also voted for a non-binding cross-party amendment rejecting a no-deal break with the EU.

The defeat shattered the fragile show of Conservative unity after last month’s Commons votes.

It came after ministers warned that failure to support the motion could undermine the Prime Minister’s efforts to secure concessions on the backstop in her talks with Brussels.

EU leaders have indicated that they are deeply reluctant to give any further ground unless they can be sure it will get a majority in Parliament.

Following the vote, Mr Corbyn said the Government needed a new strategy that could bring MPs together and avoid the the “catastrophe” of no-deal.

“The Government cannot keep on ignoring Parliament and ploughing on towards March 29 without a coherent plan,” he said.

“She cannot keep on just running down the clock and hoping that something will turn up that will save her day and save her face.”

Downing Street however insisted the Prime Minister would carry on with her negotiations with Brussels while accusing the Labour leader of putting party ahead of country.

“Jeremy Corbyn yet again put partisan considerations ahead of the national interest – and yet again, by voting against the Government’s motion, he is in effect voting to make no-deal more likely,” a No 10 spokesman said.

“While we didn’t secure the support of the Commons this evening, the Prime Minister continues to believe, and the debate itself indicated, that far from objecting to securing changes to the backstop that will allow us to leave with a deal, there was a concern from some Conservative colleagues about taking no-deal off the table at this stage.

“The motion on January 29 remains the only one the House of Commons has passed expressing what it does want – and that is legally binding changes to address concerns about the backstop. The Government will continue to pursue this with the EU to ensure we leave on time on March 29.”