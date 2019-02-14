Sunrise puts on a spectacular show around the United Kingdom

Early risers were greeted by dramatic skies on Thursday as spectacular sunrises were seen across the United Kingdom.

With unseasonably mild weather gracing much of the country, many people were out and about enjoying a relatively warm February morning.

Writer Mark Stay captured a misty start to the day in Marshside, Kent.

Also in Kent, greenkeeper Daniel Miles was treated to a picture perfect scene at Ashford Golf Club.

Steve Adlard took this picture in the natural beauty of Snowdonia.

Also in Wales, the sunrise provided a perfect backdrop for the Spirit Of The Quar sculpture in Connah’s Quay in this image taken by Pete Rigby.

Over the border in Preston, Twitter user Hayley captured this image of the sun peeping through the trees.

Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys was treated to this sight in Whitley Bay.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Also in the North East, Twitter user Sarah took these images of the sun rising over the beach at Redcar.

cute sunrise n my new mate boris the crow pic.twitter.com/3UerhI8wvD — Sarah (@sarah_jaynealex) February 14, 2019

At the other end of the country, the sun and clouds created an unusual sight over Dartmoor.

And finally in Cambridgeshire, Ely Cathedral was silhouetted beautifully against the sunrise in this image taken by PA photographer Joe Giddens.