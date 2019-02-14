Advertising
Man appears in court after 12-year-old girl fatally struck by car
The 38-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences following the incident in Motherwell.
A man has appeared in court after the death of a 12-year-old girl who was hit by a car.
The incident happened on The Loaning in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, at around 4.15pm on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the girl, Abbie Mclaren, was taken to Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where she later died.
Martin McGuire was arrested and appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with road traffic offences.
The 38-year-old from Hamilton made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.