Parts of Britain woke to a spectacular sunrise on Valentine’s Day while other areas were shrouded in fog.

Here are some atmospheric images from around the country.

St Mary’s Lighthouse at Whitley Bay, North Tyneside (Owen Humprheys/PA)

A plane contrail provides a contrast to the sunrise (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral (Joe Giddens/PA)

The cathedral in The Fens looked spectacular against the deep orange sky (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wisps of cloud lightened the effect (Joe Giddens/PA)

And the rising mist gave the scene a haunting look (Joe Giddens/PA)

Windsor Great Park in Berkshire was shrouded in fog (Steve Parsons/PA)

A dog walker braved the cold conditions (Steve Parsons/PA)