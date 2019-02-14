Camilla once asked by taxi driver what she thought of herself

The Duchess of Cornwall was once asked by an oblivious taxi driver what she thought of herself, she has revealed.

The duchess made the comments at an event celebrating the London Taxi Drivers’ Charity for Children (LTCFC), of which she is patron.

She told the Buckingham Palace reception: “I was very pleased to ride in a taxi here today, I have not had a ride in a taxi for a very long time.”

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives in a low emission taxi (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said she loved riding in taxis before her marriage to the Prince of Wales, because drivers “tell you exactly what’s happening”.

Recalling one encounter with a chatty unaware cabbie, she added: “One taxi driver once asked me what I thought about myself.”

At Thursday’s event, the duchess thanked the charity for their work, which includes annual day trips to the seaside and other outings for children.

She said she was “proud (…) to be a patron of this wonderful charity”.

Advertising

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to members of the London Taxi Drivers’ Charity for Children at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Asked about what the duchess’ patronage means to the charity, cab driver and volunteer Angela Gorman said: “It makes you feel proud to be a London cab driver.

Linda Jackson, another LTCFC volunteer agreed, and said she relishes giving children new experiences.

She explained: “You get to give so much back; it’s the joy.

Advertising

“Some of these children have never been in a black cab before.

The Duchess of Cornwall in front of six low emission taxis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Their screams, it gets you; it brings a tear to your eye.”

Jason Clauson, 56, was a Metropolitan Police officer for 30 years before he sat his Knowledge test and became a black cab driver.

He believes his work with LTCFC helps him to give back to the community: “Everyone has to work for money, but it’s nice to give something back and help people less fortunate than yourselves.”