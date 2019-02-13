President hails Liverpool as ‘most Irish of cities’

The Irish president has called for Britain and Ireland to build on their links as he hailed the “extraordinary connection” Liverpool has with his country.

Michael D Higgins and wife Sabina visited the Liverpool Irish Centre on Wednesday on the final day of their visit to England.

More than 200 people turned out to see the president as he made a speech and posed for photos.

In President Higgins’ first term in office, his first official visit overseas was to #Liverpool. Now, on his first official visit of his second term, President Higgins is back in the same city.https://t.co/zkMhmfxXg7 pic.twitter.com/AXT7VWenux — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) February 13, 2019

He said: “Irrespective of whatever happens in proximate political events it’s so important that we build on those important links of interaction we have.”

He praised the commitment of people at the centre in their care for the community.

Mr Higgins spoke about the contribution Irish people had made to the infrastructure of Merseyside, including the building of the Manchester Ship Canal, roads and houses, after hundreds of thousands emigrated to Liverpool in the 1800s.

Eileen Walsh, left, originally from Co Cavan, meets Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina in Liverpool where she’s lived since 1951 (Maxwell Photography/PA)

Advertising

He said Ireland could claim three of the Beatles, adding: “I think Ringo is the only one who gets away.”

“There is no area of life into which we will not find this,” he said.

“This is what is happening in the best of worlds when people share life together.”

He said the relationship between England and Ireland had reached a “point of maturity” and commented on the countries’ “shared history”.

Advertising

He said: “We have moved to a new place in which we are able to walk in the shoes of each other and be able to concentrate on the present and future.

“Liverpool, this most Irish of cities, has such an extraordinary connection with Ireland.”

Mr Higgins said he was “glad to be back” at the centre, which he first visited in 2012 shortly after he had been elected for his first term.

He began his visit to England in Birmingham on Monday, and on Tuesday met the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Liverpool’s Victoria Gallery and Museum.

The president was shown more of Liverpool’s Irish connections on Wednesday afternoon as he visited the city’s Central Library.

Catherine Morris, the library’s first writer in residence, showed him documents from the archives including a workhouse register and letters from Irish children who were sent abroad by the Catholic Emigration Association.

Among those included in the workhouse register was a 12-year-old Michael Higgins, who had arrived at the city’s Clarence Dock from Ireland and was put in the workhouse with his family in 1897.

Mr and Mrs Higgins also visited Liverpool’s World Museum, where they viewed Aztec manuscript the Codex Fejervary-Mayer.