New photos of missing student Libby Squire released as hunt continues

The parents of missing student Libby Squire have released new photographs of their daughter nearly two weeks after she disappeared.

Lisa and Russ Squire said the 21-year-old “has a big heart” and is “much loved” by her three younger siblings as they issued the pictures through Humberside Police.

Fifty detectives and hundreds of uniformed officers have been working around the clock to try to find the University of Hull student, who was reported missing on February 1.

Libby Squire in Paris in May 2017 (Humberside Police.PA)

On Wednesday, Mr and Mrs Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said: “Libby is a much-loved big sister to her three younger siblings. They all really look up to her and she always expects them to behave.

“Libby has a big heart. She is always happy and having fun. She laughs a lot. She is a real family person and loves spending time at home with them.”

The new photographs show Miss Squire at home on Christmas Day last year and in Paris in May 2017 when she visited with friends during a gap year.

Find out more details about our search for Libby Squire in Hull so far here: https://t.co/BDeQKOJtHM Hundreds of officers including approx 50 detectives have been looking for Libby. We have had incredible support up to now. Thank you #HelpFindLibby pic.twitter.com/IXsNYdaLaN — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) February 12, 2019

The search for Miss Squire entered its 13th day on Wednesday and saw police divers from the regional marine and underwater search unit searching beneath the surface of the pond at Oak Road Playing Fields, near her home on Wellesley Avenue, in Hull.

Other search teams continued an operation to cut back undergrowth near the pond.

Miss Squire is believed to have taken a taxi from The Welly nightclub on Beverley Road, about one and a half miles from her home, after she was refused entry on the evening of January 31.

CCTV footage showed a woman (circled) believed to be Libby Squire outside a nightclub in Hull before she disappeared (Humberside Police/PA)

CCTV footage obtained by the Press Association showed the student outside the club at about 11.20pm that night.

Police said she was dropped off by the taxi near her home at about 11.29pm and was then seen near a bench on Beverley Road about 10 minutes later, when a motorist offered her help.

More CCTV footage, released last week after it was obtained by ITV News, showed a man getting in and out of a car, minutes after the last sighting of the philosophy student.

Police search Oak Road Playing Fields in connection with the disappearance of Libby Squire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In the video, the unidentified man is seen opening the front passenger door before getting back into the car and driving away at about 12.09am on February 1.

The investigation has seen teams from a range of organisations helping with the search.

Large digital posters displaying the face of the missing student have been placed around Hull city centre and petrol stations and local businesses have put up posters on their premises.

Digital screens have been showing Libby Squire’s face (Humberside Police/PA)

A police spokesman said: “Please continue to help us with our search for Libby. Please contact us with any new information you may have.”

Last week Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, was arrested and questioned on suspicion of abduction in connection with Miss Squire’s disappearance and police said the 24-year-old remains under investigation.

Residents living on and around Raglan Street have received letters asking if they saw or heard anything unusual on the night the student went missing.

Relowicz was charged with a number of offences unrelated to Miss Squire’s disappearance and appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary.