Man questioned over blaze at mental health facility released

A man arrested after a severe fire ripped through a mental health unit has been freed after questioning.

Staffordshire Police said the 43-year-old, who was held on suspicion of arson, had been released under investigation pending further inquiries into the blaze at the George Bryan Centre in Tamworth.

Firefighters were alerted at 8.52pm on Monday and 10 crews from Staffordshire, West Midlands and Warwickshire fire services attended the scene.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said inquiries are under way to determine the cause of the fire in the west wing of the building.

The Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the unit, has confirmed 18 patients were evacuated safely and are now being cared for in alternative accommodation.

A tweet isn’t going to convey how grateful I am that no patients or staff were hurt in the major incident last night. Staff at GBC evacuated all patients immediately& @StaffsFire congratulated staff on their professionalism&quick action. Thankyou to all partners for their support — Neil Carr (@NeilCarrMPFT) February 12, 2019

No-one was injured thanks to the quick actions of staff and the rapid response from the fire service, the trust said in a statement.

Neil Carr, chief executive of the trust, said: “We recognise this was a traumatic and distressing event for all involved and we will now ensure that all those affected receive whatever help and care they need to support their emotional well-being.”