In Pictures: Royally busy! Kate, Harry, William and Charles’ full day of events
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales all had solo engagements.
A bumper day of engagements saw four members of the Royal Family on official visits across the UK.
The Duchess of Cambridge had photographers’ bulbs flashing at a classy gala dinner to support better mental health in schools.
Kate wore a pink gown, believed to be by Gucci, and pumps reportedly by Oscar de la Renta.
The 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner was held in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools, which works in partnership with Heads Together, the charity spearheaded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The event was held at the V&A Museum in London where Kate was greeted by its director, the former Labour Member of Parliament Tristram Hunt.
The duchess delivered a speech at the event.
Earlier in the day, Kate participated in a round table discussion at the Mental Health in Education conference, hosted by The Royal Foundation, at Mercers’ Hall, East London.
The duchess wore a boucle tweed Dolce and Gabbana skirt suit.
She also spoke at her earlier event.
Meanwhile, Kate’s husband the Duke of Cambridge marked becoming royal patron of a homeless charity by serving lunch to its clients – and quipped he was on trial for a job.
Wearing an apron, William dished out spaghetti bolognese to men and women who had patiently queued for the free lunch made by staff and volunteers at homelessness charity The Passage in central London.
William ended his tour by meeting participants in the charity’s Home for Good project, a befriending scheme where trained volunteers are matched with a former homeless person becoming independent and living in their own accommodation.
Later in the day, back at Kensington Palace, The Duke of Sussex told of sport’s “amazing ability to change people’s lives” as he kicked off a rugby charity fundraising night attended by past and present England stars.
Harry met the current crop of national players and their head coach Eddie Jones at the event and England’s Rugby World Cup winning heroes – Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Jason Leonard.
The night was in aid of Try for Change, an England rugby programme committed to supporting disadvantaged young people, and mental health charity the Jonny Wilkinson Foundation.
And the Prince of Wales told children he hopes they will make a “real difference to the future of this country” as he visited a school affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
Charles visited the Kensington Aldridge Academy, which was forced to forced to temporarily relocate following the June 2017 blaze.
