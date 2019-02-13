In Pictures: Royally busy! Kate, Harry, William and Charles’ full day of events

A bumper day of engagements saw four members of the Royal Family on official visits across the UK.

The Duchess of Cambridge had photographers’ bulbs flashing at a classy gala dinner to support better mental health in schools.

Kate at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate wore a pink gown, believed to be by Gucci, and pumps reportedly by Oscar de la Renta.

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the glitzy event (Chris Jackson/PA)

The 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner was held in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools, which works in partnership with Heads Together, the charity spearheaded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

(left to right) Kate with Amanda Pullinger, chief executive of 100 Women in Finance, and its chairwoman Lauren Malafronte (Chris Jackson/PA)

The event was held at the V&A Museum in London where Kate was greeted by its director, the former Labour Member of Parliament Tristram Hunt.

Tristram Hunt greets Kate at the beginning of the evening (Chris Jackson/PA)

The duchess delivered a speech at the event.

Kate speaks at the fundraiser (Chris Jackson/PA)

Earlier in the day, Kate participated in a round table discussion at the Mental Health in Education conference, hosted by The Royal Foundation, at Mercers’ Hall, East London.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Foundation’s Mental Health in Education conference (Chris Jackson/PA)

The duchess wore a boucle tweed Dolce and Gabbana skirt suit.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Mercer’s Hall (John Stillwell/PA)

She also spoke at her earlier event.

Meanwhile, Kate’s husband the Duke of Cambridge marked becoming royal patron of a homeless charity by serving lunch to its clients – and quipped he was on trial for a job.

The Duke of Cambridge joins volunteers at homelessness charity The Passage in central London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

Wearing an apron, William dished out spaghetti bolognese to men and women who had patiently queued for the free lunch made by staff and volunteers at homelessness charity The Passage in central London.

William ended his tour by meeting participants in the charity’s Home for Good project, a befriending scheme where trained volunteers are matched with a former homeless person becoming independent and living in their own accommodation.

Later in the day, back at Kensington Palace, The Duke of Sussex told of sport’s “amazing ability to change people’s lives” as he kicked off a rugby charity fundraising night attended by past and present England stars.

Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio and the Duke of Sussex share a joke (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph)

Harry met the current crop of national players and their head coach Eddie Jones at the event and England’s Rugby World Cup winning heroes – Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Jason Leonard.

The night was in aid of Try for Change, an England rugby programme committed to supporting disadvantaged young people, and mental health charity the Jonny Wilkinson Foundation.

And the Prince of Wales told children he hopes they will make a “real difference to the future of this country” as he visited a school affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Charles visited the Kensington Aldridge Academy, which was forced to forced to temporarily relocate following the June 2017 blaze.