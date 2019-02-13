Father appeals for help finding missing Ruby

A yoga teacher has appealed for help after his ex-partner vanished with their three-year-old daughter in the wake of a family court dispute.

Peter Uhd, 57, has urged anyone who knows where Victoria McKay, 43, and Ruby McKay-Uhd might be.

He made an appeal after a High Court judge raised the alarm.

Mr Justice Keehan, who is analysing the case at hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said on Tuesday that he was very concerned about Ruby’s welfare.

Ruby has been at the centre of family court proceedings in Melbourne, Australia, involving her mother and father, the judge said.

She was wrongfully brought to the UK by her mother, who is also a yoga teacher, in September and a family court judge in Melbourne had ordered her return to Australia.

Mr Uhd is Australian, Ms McKay was born in Birmingham but had been living in Australia for more than 20 years, and Ruby was born in Australia, lawyers say.

The case had been analysed at private hearings but Mr Justice Keehan lifted an identity bar in the hope that publicity would help find the youngster and her mother.

Family Court signage (Nick Ansell/PA)

He also authorised the publication of photographs.

Lawyers representing Ruby’s father had asked to judge to allow Ruby’s disappearance to be revealed.

They said all other efforts to trace her and Ms McKay had failed.

Lawyer James Netto, who is representing Mr Uhd and is based at law firm Dawson Cornwell, said Ms McKay and Ruby were thought to be living in a blue Renault Trafic camper van, registration E527 HPC.

He said Ms McKay had one relative in Birmingham and others in the Littlehampton area of West Sussex.

Mr Netto said she had also spoken of possibly travelling to Scotland.

He said Ms McKay also used the surnames Booty and Garrick.

Mr Netto said Ms McKay and Ruby might be living on campsites, caravan parks or farms.

“Ruby’s father remains exceptionally concerned for her welfare as a result of Ms McKay’s very transient lifestyle.

“He wishes to make it clear that Ms McKay is not in any sort of trouble.

“He is simply seeking for Ruby to be found safely, and for her to return to her home in Melbourne.

“He asks that anyone who sees her or Ruby to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”