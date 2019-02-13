Menu

Children’s favourite The Gruffalo to get his own coin

The rhyming story of a mouse and a monster has sold more than 13.5 million copies across the world, according to publishers Pan Macmillan.

A 50p coin featuring the much-loved children’s character The Gruffalo is set to be released next week.

A banner on the Royal Mint website teases: “There’s someone coming out of the deep dark wood on 19 February 2019.”

It also says it is celebrating 20 years, and shows a Gruffalo holding a coin.

The Gruffalo, created by former children’s laureate Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, has enchanted a generation of children for two decades.

The Gruffalo is a monster – half grizzly bear and half buffalo – that lives in the woods, and befriends a mouse.

