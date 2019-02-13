Children’s favourite The Gruffalo to get his own coin

A 50p coin featuring the much-loved children’s character The Gruffalo is set to be released next week.

A banner on the Royal Mint website teases: “There’s someone coming out of the deep dark wood on 19 February 2019.”

There's someone coming out of the deep dark wood… 19 February 2019! Click here to register your interest and be in with a chance of winning one of 50 Gruffalo prizes! https://t.co/vclxSAI0Qf @MagicLightPics #TheGruffalo #Gruffalo #Gruffalo20 pic.twitter.com/O0da2rKWWk — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) February 11, 2019

It also says it is celebrating 20 years, and shows a Gruffalo holding a coin.

The Gruffalo, created by former children’s laureate Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, has enchanted a generation of children for two decades.

The rhyming story of a mouse and a monster has sold more than 13.5 million copies across the world, according to publishers Pan Macmillan.

The Gruffalo is a monster – half grizzly bear and half buffalo – that lives in the woods, and befriends a mouse.