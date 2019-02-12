How to see RAF Tornado jets' finale flypast over Cosford tomorrow

RAF Tornado jets will be in Shropshire and Staffordshire this week as they mark their retirement from service with a three-day series of “finale flypasts” around the country.

Aircraft are set to fly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with planned routes posted online by their home base, RAF Marham in Norfolk.

As part of Tuesday's route, the jets will fly over the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire before heading to Stafford.

They will then fly down to RAF Cosford before heading west to RAF Shawbury, near Shrewsbury, and on to RAF Valley in Anglesey.

Confirmed timings have yet to be officially published but the jets are expected at Cosford at 1.29pm and at Shawbury several minutes afterwards.

As promised! A superb celebration of Tornado and those who have supported her across the country. https://t.co/Rd7WN3Y9Yi — Stn Cdr Marham (@StnCdrRAFMarham) February 11, 2019

RAF Marham said expected timings would be published on Monday or Tuesday but would be subject to weather conditions.

Station Commander Group Captain Ian “Cab” Townsend wrote on Twitter that the flypasts, with up to three jets, would be a “superb celebration of Tornado and those who have supported her across the country”.

He earlier said routes were chosen to commemorate places that have contributed to Tornado over the years.

There will also be a nine-ship formation flight from RAF Marham on February 28, he said.

RAF Tornado jets will leave service by the end of March 2019 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Tornado, in service since 1979 and first used in combat during the first Gulf War, will leave service before the end of March.

Eight Tornadoes, which were stationed at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and used in the fight against Islamic State, returned home to RAF Marham earlier this month.

The role of the Tornadoes will be taken over by Typhoons, with new weapons systems.