What the papers say – February 11

A mixed bag of news makes the headlines on Monday – from the latest on Brexit to the ongoing equine flu outbreak.

Olivia Colman also features on several front pages after her film The Favourite won big at the Baftas.

The Times reports that Theresa May opened the door to a soft Brexit by engaging with Jeremy Corbyn on a customs union, adding that the move puts her at risk of losing the support of members of her Cabinet.

The Financial Times says the PM indicated her willingness to work with Labour to break the Brexit impasse as she offered fresh concessions on workers’ rights and called for further cross-party talks.

Front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday February 11 https://t.co/DblyCnEdIz pic.twitter.com/rPlLzTihz3 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 10, 2019

The Guardian leads on a global scientific review which suggests a plummeting number of insects could lead to a “catastrophic collapse of nature’s ecosystems”.

Guardian front page, Monday 11 February 2019: Plummeting number of insects threatens ‘catastrophe for planet’ pic.twitter.com/9ci3c1JCTI — The Guardian (@guardian) February 10, 2019

And the Daily Telegraph reports on allegations against Topshop owner Sir Philip Green.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Green faces Met police inquiry over allegations' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/WLRYzWGq3V — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 10, 2019

HS2 makes the front of the Daily Mail, which says a growing Cabinet revolt is threatening to sink the rail link.

The equine flu outbreak which has stopped horse racing in Britain makes the front of the Daily Star.

And the Daily Express leads on a study which suggests one in three people live in an area with dangerously high levels of air pollution.

Daily Express: 18 million breathing toxic air #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eXQfztEZBV — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) February 10, 2019

In other news, the i leads on an investigation into low-income workers living in squalid and dangerous properties, while the Daily Mirror runs with its campaign to save free TV licences for the over-75s.