What the papers say – February 10

Sir Philip Green, the Duke of Edinburgh, Jeremy Corbyn and Chris Grayling make headlines on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph prints a further allegation against retail tycoon Sir Philip, who has denied his behaviour was criminal or amounted to gross misconduct.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Green's firm, the missing evidence and claims of a cover-up' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/hb950RBavT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 9, 2019

The Sunday Times leads with its investigation into dating app age limits, exposing how some adults exploit soft controls to commit crimes against children.

SUNDAY TIMES: Revealed: the child victims of dating apps #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Jx1wYlOOfr — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) February 9, 2019

The Sunday Express says a headteachers’ union is backing a planned strike by pupils over climate change.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Head teachers support pupil strike #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KiIBXM23Go — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) February 9, 2019

The Sunday Mirror has spoken to a woman who was injured when the Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover Freelander collided with another car last month, after it emerged the duke has voluntarily surrendered his driving licence.

The Observer leads with calls for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to be sacked after the collapse of a controversial no-deal Brexit ferry contract.

The Observer front page, Sunday 10 February 2019: Sack Grayling over the Brexit ferry fiasco, demand MPs pic.twitter.com/lXZCidFrcz — The Guardian (@guardian) February 9, 2019

The Independent highlights the countdown to Brexit. With 47 days until Britain leaves the EU, a poll by the paper shows 53% of voters back the March 29 deadline being postponed.

And the Mail On Sunday is serialising a new book by Tom Bower looking at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s professional and personal life.