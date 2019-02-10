Police Scotland chief constable to give evidence to Welsh justice commission

Scotland’s top police officer is to give evidence to the Commission on Justice in Wales about the formation of a single national force.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone will give his views in a closed session as the panel considers options ahead of any further powers devolved to Welsh Assembly.

Other areas he may cover include outlining the governance arrangements in Scotland and how the service interacts with other jurisdictions.

Mr Livingstone said: “I’m happy to share our experience, both successes and areas where we have learned lessons, with the commission.

“As I have said many times before, we have not always got everything right but we should not lose sight of the considerable benefits and opportunities the national service has presented.

“Recorded crime in Scotland has remained low, with successes in reducing homicides, knife violence and domestic housebreaking.

“It is clear a single, national service is delivering improved capability and response to key threats such as organised crime and counter terrorism and other specialist areas, such as firearms and road policing.”

Police Scotland was formed in 2013 with the merger of eight regional forces.

Mr Livingstone is the fourth person to hold the top position since its creation.

His predecessor Phil Gormley quit the post after misconduct allegations, which sparked questions over leadership of the national force.

In September 2017, Carwyn Jones – then Welsh First Minister – announced he was setting up a commission, chaired by Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, on justice in Wales to review the operation of the system and set a long-term vision for its future.