Paws for Remembrance at National Memorial Arboretum

Around 300 dogs and their owners have visited Britain’s National Memorial Arboretum for its annual Paws for Remembrance fundraising event.

The gathering, now in its fourth year in Alrewas, Staffordshire, highlights the site’s memorials commemorating the service of animals, including a tribute to the Army Dog Unit.

A man walks his two dogs in front of The Armed Forces Memorial (Aaron Chown/PA)

A team of volunteers was on hand to provide information about the arboretum and its memorials, while veterinary staff from the PDSA offered free “MOT” health checks for dogs and pet care advice.

Sarah Oakden, head of marketing at the arboretum, said: “Since 2016 we have welcomed thousands of dog lovers and their four-legged friends to our annual Paws for Remembrance events and throughout the year to explore our dog-walking route on the hardstanding paths around the site.

Dog-walking at the National Memorial Arboretum (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The event raises valuable funds for the upkeep of the arboretum through a £5 per per dog suggested donation.

“Dogs are welcome all year round to walk around the arboretum and to visit the coffee shop for refreshments.

An American Akita in front of the Armed Forces Memorial (Aaron Chown/PA)

“However, we do ask that dog walkers use our designated route to ensure the comfort of all our visitors.”

The 150-acre arboretum is the home of the national Armed Forces Memorial, which bears the names of service personnel killed during their duties since the end of the Second World War.