Kate’s plans for Chelsea Flower Show garden revealed

Plans for a Chelsea Flower Show garden co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge have been unveiled.

The “Back to Nature Garden” aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.

Kate has co-designed the woodland wilderness garden alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

The design aims to encourage families to get outdoors (Kensington Palace/PA)

Her involvement with the 2019 RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed in January.

Kensington Palace said in a statement the garden will help “inspire families to get outside and explore nature together”.

It added: “The garden hopes to trigger memories of time spent in nature, and encourage others to go out and create new experiences in the great outdoors.”

The garden’s centrepiece will be a high platform tree house, clad in stag horn oak that draws inspiration from a bird or animal nest.

The design includes a tree house, edible plants and forest scents (Kensington Palace/PA)

It will also feature a swing seat, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

Interaction with the natural environment will be encouraged through the garden’s “multi-sensory”, green and blue plant scheme.

The design also includes “incredible edibles”, plants for craft activities, “forest scents” and a range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures.

A waterfall and stream will provide an opportunity for children to paddle and play.

In creating the garden, Kate is following in the footsteps of her father-in-law the Prince of Wales, whose passion for horticulture is well known.