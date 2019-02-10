Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Royal fans brave the rain to see Queen at church

UK News | Published:

The weather didn’t put off these well-wishers…

The Queen

Royal watchers were out in force at Sandringham to catch a glimpse of the Queen attending church – despite the wet weather.

The monarch attended a traditional Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Royals attend church
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attend church
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attend church
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attend church
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The service took place after it was confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh had surrendered his driving licence.

Philip, 97, voluntarily gave up his credentials to Norfolk Police on Saturday. The Crown Prosecution Service is considering whether to bring charges over a crash that injured two women.

Royals attend church
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Royals attend church
(Joe Giddens/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News