In Pictures: London parade celebrates Chinese New Year

UK News | Published:

The event marks the Year of the Pig.

Crowds gathered in London’s Chinatown for a colourful parade celebrating Chinese New Year.

This year’s event marks the Year of the Pig.

(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Spectators were treated to traditional lion dances and martial arts displays – and many dressed up for the occasion.

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Chinese New Year is a two-week festival with elements dating as far back as 2000BC.

(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Time for a selfie amid the festivities…

(Yui Mok/PA)
