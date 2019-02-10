Advertising
In Pictures: London parade celebrates Chinese New Year
The event marks the Year of the Pig.
Crowds gathered in London’s Chinatown for a colourful parade celebrating Chinese New Year.
This year’s event marks the Year of the Pig.
Spectators were treated to traditional lion dances and martial arts displays – and many dressed up for the occasion.
Advertising
Chinese New Year is a two-week festival with elements dating as far back as 2000BC.
Advertising
Time for a selfie amid the festivities…
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.