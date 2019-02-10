Harry gets pep-talk on fatherhood as he watches rugby at Twickenham

The Duke of Sussex received well wishes on his impending fatherhood and dispensed his own advice on rugby at Twickenham on Sunday.

Harry, patron of the Rugby Football Union, was attending England’s Guinness Six Nations match with France.

Prior to the match, England’s second of the tournament following their win over Ireland last week, the duke met six children involved in the CBRE All Schools programme and three nominees from the Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer Recognition Programme.

Harry discussed his love for rugby with six boys aged 11 and 12 years.

Three were from Marsh Academy, New Romney, Kent and three from Kemnal Technology College, Bromley, London and the boys met Harry after playing on the Twickenham pitch and before forming the guard of honour for the England and France players.

The CBRE All Schools programme aims to increase the amount of rugby in secondary state schools and the Duke asked the children what they enjoyed about the game, adding: “It’s a fantastic sport.”

George Reynolds, 12, of Marsh Academy, said: “We were just talking about sport, the Invictus Games and all of that.

The Duke of Sussex met young rugby players prior to the England v France rugby international at Twickenham (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“I’d expected him to speak really posh, but he’s just really normal.”

Tiago da Costa Conceicao, 12, of Kemnal Technology College, said: “He said to cheer for England and in rugby try to go to the top and set goals.”

The Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer Recognition Programme was designed by the RFU to recognise volunteers integral to the game at grassroots level.

Harry discussed the difficulty engaging teenagers in transitioning into adult rugby and received some advice ahead of fatherhood, with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, due to give birth later this year.

Harry at the Guinness Six Nations match between England and France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Damian Orton, of Sherborne Rugby Football Club in Dorset, said: “Just as he was going I wanted to wish him well. It’s the greatest adventure. Every day’s new.

“We all respect him, he’s a marvellous example to everybody and he gives so much of his life to other people.

“It’s nice to be able to give a thank you back occasionally.”