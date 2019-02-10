Advertising
Fire crews tackle blaze in university building
The alarm was raised shortly before 5pm on Sunday.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a science building at the University of St Andrews.
Six fire appliances were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised just before 5pm on Sunday.
The building is in the North Haugh area of the Fife town.
Images posted on social media showed flames in the windows of the building.
Police are also at the scene.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.