Two arrested over alleyway murder

UK News | Published:

A woman aged 33 and a man aged 23 are in police custody.

Police Service of Northern Ireland

Detectives are questioning a man and a woman on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in Co Tyrone on Saturday morning.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the man, who was found in an alleyway in McCrea Park in Clogher at around 8.15am.

PSNI detectives appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

