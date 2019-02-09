Two arrested over alleyway murder

Detectives are questioning a man and a woman on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in Co Tyrone on Saturday morning.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the man, who was found in an alleyway in McCrea Park in Clogher at around 8.15am.

A woman aged 33 and a man aged 23 are in police custody.

PSNI detectives appealed for anyone with information to contact them.