Police continue questioning pair over fire that killed four children

Police are continuing to question two people arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence after a house fire led to the deaths of four children.

Staffordshire Police said the 24-year-old woman and 28-year-old man remain in custody on Saturday morning.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Olly Unitt, three, and Tilly Rose Unitt, four, died after the blaze in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford, on Tuesday.

Four children were killed in the blaze (Staffordshire Police/PA)

A fifth child, named locally as two-year-old Jack, was taken to hospital after escaping the fire from a first-floor window with his mother Natalie Unitt and her partner Chris Moulton.

Mr Moulton, 28, is understood to have received treatment for burns and Ms Unitt, 24, for smoke inhalation. Their injuries were believed not to be life-threatening.

The arrested pair were detained at about 1.30pm on Friday, with Staffordshire Police warning the public not to jump to conclusions.

“A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence are continuing to be questioned by police today,” a statement said on Saturday.

“We would again urge people not to speculate as to what may have happened. We are grateful for the community’s ongoing support and patience as the investigation continues.”

Part of the roof of the house collapsed amid the blaze, while the windows smashed and the inside appeared to have been left blackened by smoke.

A fundraising page set up for the family of the four children has since reached over £29,500 – with more than 1,800 people donating money.

Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as “bright, happy, loving and lively”.