Pedestrian killed in collision with Royal Mail vehicle

A pedestrian has been killed in a crash involving a Royal Mail lorry.

The red HGV was in collision with the 45-year-old at around 12.40am on Saturday while he was walking along the carriageway of the A823(M) in Fife, between the M90 and Queensferry Road.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Did you witness a fatal collision on the A823(M) at around 12.40am this morning? A 45 year old man died following the collision with a red DAF lorry. Any info please call 101 quote ref 131 of 9th Feb — Fife Police (@FifePolice) February 9, 2019

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“We believe that he had been walking along the road towards Dunfermline but are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area and might have seen him before the collision, or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident itself.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are aware of the tragic events that occurred in the Fife area on Saturday morning.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of those involved.

“We are assisting the relevant authorities and cannot comment further while the investigation is under way.”