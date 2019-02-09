Advertising
New funding for collaborative work between Scottish and Canadian artists
The First Minister announced the support while on her tour of North America.
An international project has been awarded funding for collaborative work between artists in Scotland and Canada.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the £80,000 award towards Festival Expo during her tour of North America.
The support comes from the Scottish Government through Creative Scotland.
Ms Sturgeon said: “Scotland has a long history of storytelling and it is a large and significant part of our heritage. It is a history that is alive and well today.
“This funding will spark a fascinating exchange of Scottish and Canadian cultural heritage, including a celebration of our indigenous languages, and I look forward to seeing the creative links between Scotland and Canada continue to flourish.”
The 2019 Scottish International Storytelling Festival will have a special focus on Canada, showcasing new creative work developed by Scottish and Canadian artists.
Canada – Scotland: Coast To Coast will also include a cultural exchange on indigenous languages.
Donald Smith, director of the festival, said: “Canadian guests will perform in Edinburgh and travel across Scotland, pioneering the importance of storytelling to build inter-cultural bridges and showcasing story, dance and song.”
