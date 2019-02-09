Advertising
In Pictures: Windsurfers take full advantage of stormy conditions
Storm Erik was welcomed with open arms in some areas…
Storm Erik brought gusts of almost 70mph to much of the UK, causing damage and transport disruption.
But hardy souls in West Sussex welcomed the weather, taking to the seas for a windsurfing session at Bracklesham Bay.
Forecasters expect the blustery conditions to die down later this weekend, so the windsurfers seized the opportunity to enjoy the waves.
