In Pictures: Windsurfers take full advantage of stormy conditions

UK News | Published:

Storm Erik was welcomed with open arms in some areas…

Winter weather

Storm Erik brought gusts of almost 70mph to much of the UK, causing damage and transport disruption.

But hardy souls in West Sussex welcomed the weather, taking to the seas for a windsurfing session at Bracklesham Bay.

Winter weather Feb 10th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Feb 10th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Feb 10th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Forecasters expect the blustery conditions to die down later this weekend, so the windsurfers seized the opportunity to enjoy the waves.

Winter weather Feb 10th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Feb 10th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Feb 10th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Winter weather Feb 10th 2019
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK News

