What the papers say – February 8

Brexit, Instagram and horse racing all make headlines on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the head of Instagram announced a ban on all graphic self-harm images on the social media site.

Friday's Daily Telegraph front page – 'Instagram boss: duty of care can save lives' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/5mjzjP3ztB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 7, 2019

The move is part of a series of changes in response to the death of the British teenager Molly Russell, The Guardian says.

Guardian front page, Friday 8 February 2019: Instagram to ban graphic images of self-harm pic.twitter.com/j2NdMDmJYM — The Guardian (@guardian) February 7, 2019

Brexit makes the front of the Daily Express, which says the Prime Minister confronted Donald Tusk after he said that Brexiteers deserved “a special place in hell”.

The i reports that Jeremy Corbyn’s olive branch to the PM prompted an outcry from his pro-Remain MPs.

Advertising

And the Financial Times reports that plans are being drawn up in secret to revive the British economy in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 8 February https://t.co/C0lBKUhFPn pic.twitter.com/RUYIGnAoRp — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 7, 2019

The Times leads on the Bank of England governor Mark Carney blaming the “fog of Brexit” as he said the economy would grow this year at its slowest rate since the financial crisis a decade ago.

Advertising

The Times 8/2/2019Laws to enable couples to divorce quickly without 'blame game' are to be introduced within months. Tini Owens (pictured), whose husband denied her a divorce, welcomed the development. Photo : Dominic Lipinski/PA#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/KsEeflITxX — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 7, 2019

In other news, the Daily Mail says ministers were accused of sneaking through a stealth “death tax” that will hit grieving families with bills of up to £6,000.

And the Daily Mirror says Strictly star Len Goodman has criticised plans to scrap free TV licences for the over-75s.

Elsewhere, the Metro and the Daily Star both lead on horse racing being cancelled in Britain for nearly a week due to an outbreak of equine flu.