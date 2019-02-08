Wet and windy weather forecast to continue into weekend

Wet and windy weather is set to continue throughout the weekend with the possibility of snow early next week.

Storm Erik brought strong winds to parts of the country on Friday and will be followed by rain and more unsettled weather, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologist Nicola Maxey said: “On Friday we’ve got a named storm passing through the north of the country.

“We’re looking at winds of 50 to 60mph in Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland.

“But Erik could bring the possibility of 70mph gusts along more exposed coasts.

“Even away from the strongest gusts we could still have gale-force winds.”

Wet weather will follow later as rain moves in across the UK, and some of it could be heavy at times.

It will continue to be very wet and windy across the UK this afternoon. Here are the details…. Stay #weatheraware #StormErik ?️ pic.twitter.com/ilr2Y8LJzy — Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2019

A number of bridge closures are in place as a result of the bad weather.

The Severn Bridge partially closed as a result of high winds. The bridge connecting England and Wales is closed to all vehicles heading eastbound, and closed westbound to all high-sided and vulnerable vehicles.

The Tamar Bridge between Devon and Cornwall is also closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles in both directions.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Friday for strong winds across Northern Ireland and western Scotland until the evening, and for heavy rain in Scotland until Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will see a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, with the most persistent rain in the north of the country and the possible risk of hail and thunder in the west.

There will be frost and the chance of some snow in the north of the country towards the end of the weekend when falling rain meets cold air.

Forecasting Sunday’s weather, Ms Maxey said: “There is the chance of patchy rain and this could be heavy in places.

“Because of the cold air, this could fall as snow on higher ground in Scotland and England on Sunday.

“We’re expecting a widespread frost on Sunday night and into Monday, and the unsettled weather will continue into the start of next week.”

Storm Erik was named by Irish forecaster Met Eireann on Thursday.