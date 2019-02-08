Scottish Government’s Canada office will strengthen links – Sturgeon

Economic links between Scotland and Canada will be strengthened by a new Scottish Government office in Ottawa, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister officially opened the office as she hosted a Scotland is Now reception in the Canadian capital on Thursday evening.

During her two-day visit to Canada she is carrying out trade and culture engagements in Ottawa and Toronto including opening the Toronto Stock Exchange and a meeting with the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

Earlier in the week she carried out engagements in the USA on a tour which started on Monday.

Speaking in Ottawa Ms Sturgeon said: “Scotland and Canada have strong historical links spanning family, friendship and trade. And today, Canada is an important market for Scottish exports, including our growing quality food and drinks products.

“Our new office will encourage investment between businesses in both countries and promote Scotland as a place to work, study and visit.

“Brexit continues to be the biggest threat to our economy so it is more important than ever to reassure our international partners that Scotland remains open for business and is an attractive place to invest.”