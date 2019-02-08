Pair arrested after four children killed in house fire

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence after a house fire led to the deaths of four children.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Olly Unitt, three, and Tilly Rose Unitt, four, died after the blaze in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford, on Tuesday.

A fifth child, named locally as two-year-old Jack, was taken to hospital after escaping the fire from a first-floor window with his mother Natalie Unitt and her partner Chris Moulton.

Mr Moulton, 28, is understood to have received treatment for burns and Ms Unitt, 24, for smoke inhalation – injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Staffordshire Police said a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested at around 1.30pm on Friday.

The scene of the fire in Stafford (Aaron Chown/PA)

They remain in custody, the force added.

Part of the roof collapsed, with the windows smashed and the inside appearing to have been blackened by smoke.

A fundraising page set up for the family of the four children has since reached over £28,500 – with more than 1,800 people donating money.

A spokeswoman for South Staffordshire Coroner’s Court said the post-mortem examinations of the four children have not yet been completed but their file had been passed to the coroner.

Emotional tributes have been paid to the youngsters, with teachers describing them as “bright, happy, loving and lively”.

Flowers and soft toys near the scene (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a statement made shortly after the arrests, police said: “This incident has had a huge impact on the community and we understand there will be confusion and a demand for information.

“However, we would urge people not to speculate as to what may have happened and appeal for patience as the investigation continues.

“We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to.”